Cement price slash scammer in police net

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin explained that Ezeukwe created a bogus but convincing online advert in September purportedly by Dangote Cement, claiming a massive price slash.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated in Ikeja on Sunday that Ezeukwe was arrested on Oct. 19 at Rumuolumeni area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

The arrest followed weeks of intensive investigation by officers and men of “Area A’’ police command in Lagos State, he added.

Hundeyin stated also that police found many incriminating items in Ezeukwe’s possession when he was arrested.

Among the items were three SIM cards, including that of 08039691980 which he used in the cement price slash scam and a Toyota Avalon car which investigation revealed was proceed of crime.

“Numerous unsuspecting customers fell prey and lost millions of Naira to the suspect.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect perpetrated several other scams in the past. He has since been arraigned,’’ Hundeyin stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

