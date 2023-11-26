Cement price slash scammer in police net

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated in Ikeja on Sunday that Ezeukwe was arrested on Oct. 19 at Rumuolumeni area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

The arrest followed weeks of intensive investigation by officers and men of “Area A’’ police command in Lagos State, he added.

Hundeyin stated also that police found many incriminating items in Ezeukwe’s possession when he was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the items were three SIM cards, including that of 08039691980 which he used in the cement price slash scam and a Toyota Avalon car which investigation revealed was proceed of crime.

Hundeyin explained that Ezeukwe created a bogus but convincing online advert in September purportedly by Dangote Cement, claiming a massive price slash.

“Numerous unsuspecting customers fell prey and lost millions of Naira to the suspect.