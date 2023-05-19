Cashier in court for allegedly stealing from 'Baba Ijebu'

Lawal is standing trial on a count charge of stealing before an Ogudu Magistrates' Court. He, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate M.O Tanimola.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 8 and April 11 on Olatunji Street, Ojota, Lagos State.

Bassey alleged that the cashier played 'Baba Ijebu' lotto worth ₦‎139,000 in March and made a part-payment of ₦‎67,500.

"On April, the complainant, Kayode Oyeshile, discovered that Lawal has played another game of ₦‎60,000 without payment.

"The total sum of money being owed by the defendant is ₦‎131,500 which belongs to Kayode Oyeshile," the prosecutor said.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎80,000 with two sureties in like sum.