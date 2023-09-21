ADVERTISEMENT
Car washer allegedly stabs co-worker over touch light in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant accused the complainant of flashing touch light on his face which in the process he stabbed the complainant on his chest, back and head.

Car washer allegedly stabs co-worker over touch light in Abuja (Credit: prr.railfan.net)
Car washer allegedly stabs co-worker over touch light in Abuja (Credit: prr.railfan.net)

Suleiman was charged with causing grievous hurt. The Judge, Yusuf Adamu, deferred bail for the defendant, and adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for mention. Adamu ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Keffi Correctional Centre, pending conclusion of investigation into the case.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the case was reported by Bashar Umar of the Automated Car Wash, Garki, Abuja. Osho told the court that, on Sept. 13, the defendant accused the complainant of flashing touch light on his face.

“Both parties started exchanging words and, in the process, the defendant brought out a knife and stabbed the complainant on his chest, back and head''.

The prosecutor said that the complainant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Trauma Center of the National Hospital, Abuja, where he was treated at the cost of ₦111, 000.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to have committed the offence, which contravenes the provisions of Sections 342 of the Penal Code. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

