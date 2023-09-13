Breaking news:
Car wash employee drives off customer’s vehicle 3 days after resumption

Damilare Famuyiwa

When he was caught, he had already removed all identities linking the vehicle to its owner.

He stole the customer’s car after being given to wash [PM News]
Muhammed was arrested by men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Sunday, September 9, 2023.

Disclosing this incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin released a statement, in which he stated that the suspect had already removed all identifications linking the car to the owner when he was caught by the RRS team.

According to the Superintendent of Police, the 22-year-old suspect was arrested when he went to link up with a buyer to sell off the car in the Agege area of the state.

“The suspect, Issa Muhammed, was arrested on Sunday, September 9, 2023, in the Agege area of Lagos State where he parked the car to link up with a buyer.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the car was handed over to the suspect three hours earlier by the owner in preparation for a family outing later in the afternoon.

“Mohammed, who was employed at the car wash three days before the incident, had removed the number plate of the car and discarded all identities linking the car to its owner immediately he arrived in Agege,” the statement read.

Hundeyin added that the RRS, led by Olayinka Egbeyemi, would be charging the case to court immediately after the investigation was concluded.

The police spokesperson, however, assured that the suspect would be made to face the wrath of the law

Damilare Famuyiwa

