CAP Plc brings smiles to thousands of households with lockdown relief packs

The company also partnered with LifeBank Nigeria to support frontline efforts against COVID-19 with the provision of Oxygen tanks and its accompanying kits to different medical facilities across the country. As oxygen therapy is the major treatment intervention for patients with severe COVID-19 according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking on the support initiatives, the Managing Director, CAP Plc, David Wright said, “To combat COVID-19 and win, we must all come together and support vulnerable Nigerians at home, and health workers in the frontlines who go beyond the call of duty to ensure we win the fight. Our partnership with WIMBIZ and LifeBank Nigeria aligns with our view that the support in this fight must be robust and inclusive.”

Representatives of WIMBIZ and LifeBank, WIMBIZ Chairperson, Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo and CEO of LifeBank Nigeria, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, expressed delight with the partnership with CAP Plc, noting that such acts of responsible citizenship and collaborations that directly impact the low income households in our communities are needed to win the COVID-19 war.

