Candidates optimistic as JAMB begins 2021 UTME

NAN recalled that JAMB had earlier scheduled the examination to commence from June 19 to July 3 in its over 700 accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

Dinatu Abraham, a candidate at the JAMB CBT centre in Kogo, Bwari said she did her best since she had acquired all necessary knowledge on especially, the use of computer.

She said she was sitting for the examinations for the first time and had challenges while using the system during the recently conducted mock exercise.

She, however, said she was fully prepared for the main examination, which she hoped would yield a positive result.

Abraham, also described the conduct of the exercise at the centre as well organised and commended the board for the effort put in to ensure a smooth process.

” Everyone is treated by the officials without any preference but with strict adherence to the rules and regulations as stated before the exercise.

” We were searched and scrutinised to make sure no one is carrying any of the banned items and so far, I did not hear of complaints, about the computers being non functional.

“I, for one, am sure to score high because I believe the questions were be favourable.”

Adejoh Godwin, another candidate, who sat for the exams at the same centre said he believed the efforts he put in preparing for the examination would give him a positive result.

According to him, the process is smoothly conducted by officials at the centre and while he hoped that the results would favour him, he also prayed to gain admission with the outcome.

Similarly, Sim Moses, another candidate told NAN that she was satisfied with the questions as they were not exactly what she expected but what she prepared for before the examination.

” The questions were from the syllabus and fair though not exactly from past examination questions but they were in the same direction.

” I am sure to score high marks because I know I read well for this examination.

” I also appreciate the entire process, the exercise was timely, I didn’t have any problems with my computer and those who did were attended to swiftly by the officials. “