CAN DO! Champions the unbreakable spirit of the Nigerian CAN DO!

The consumer-facing brand for Nampak Bevcan — Africa’s largest manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans is championing the unbreakable spirit of the Nigerian Youth which in reality mirrors the CANS they manufacture.
Cans are indeed infinitely recyclable, indestructible and capable of being reinvented.
It is undeniable that the Nigerian Youth is an embodiment of strength, determination and resilience; qualities that are unique to Beverage Cans.
By creating a platform for youths, known as Pioneers, they have encouraged many to forge new paths for themselves and do things differently.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, things became even more challenging and everyone including these Pioneers were affected. In addition to the lockdown, we experienced the EndSARS protests, a severe economic instability and continued insecurity in many parts of the country.
In spite of these challenging times, these Pioneers were encouraged to REINVENT, to come up with new ways to live, laugh, and learn while adjusting to the new normal.
Fast forward to 2021, CAN DO! recognized that the year was still extremely challenging, which is why they further encouraged Pioneers to be RESILIENT; because just like Cans, Pioneers bend but don’t break. This also birthed the hashtag #StepLikeAPioneer.
To further amplify their message, The Pioneer Room and Pioneer Radar series were created. These series spotlighted notable Nigerians from various fields who Keep Stepping despite the hurdles life has thrown at them.
Some of these Nigerians include: Doctor and Social Media Influencer, Aproko Doctor, Comedienne and Actor, Chigul, Digital Influencer/PR Expert, Pamilerin (Omo Iya Ologi), former reality TVstar, Erica Nlewedim and social media comedian, Agba (Oli Ekun).
Sharing these stories has further encouraged members of the CAN DO! community to face their fears, never give up and keep stepping forward like the Pioneers they are.
It doesn’t end there. Pioneers have also been encouraged to share their own resilience stories for a chance to be rewarded with branded merch and other amazing prizes.
As with Cans, the Nigerian Youth are currently facing the heat, yet they have found ways to reinvent themselves while still remaining resilient, which is very commendable.
Visit www.cando.ng to join the community of Pioneers.
