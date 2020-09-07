So, it has been announced that the series will be unveiled with the very first AR (Augmented Reality) launch; this is not to talk of the amazing features the series will be coming with.

That goes without saying considering the fact that TECNO is an innovative brand who delivers nothing short of technology excellence on affordable budgets.

Another fact also goes without saying; TECNO is for Nigerians. It isn’t hard to see that the smartphone brand stays conscious of the needs and peculiarities of the people of the country it operates in.

Accordingly, they put into consideration things like the country’s economic situation, the country’s electricity situation, etc. when coming up with their offerings.

Without a doubt, Camon 16 is going to tick the box for every average Nigerian as it is going to be the perfect fit for mobile phone needs.

Apparently, the brand is excited to get things rolling. They have announced their pre-order plan. And it is fantastic. If you pre-order the Camon 16 Premier, you stand the chance to win a Camon 16 Premier Phone and other amazing prizes.

Here are the details;

What you get when you pre-order only

Once you pre-order the Camon 16 Premier, you will get an instant selfie stick. This is available for the first 1500 customers to pre-order. If you pre-order during the live launch broadcast, you stand the chance to win a Camon 16 premier for free. Every 100th customer to pre-purchase wins. This is available for only 20 customers.

What you get when you pre-order and buy Camon 16 Premier

The first 100 customers that buys the new device get a free Startimes VIP membership card for one month. This offer stays valid while stock lasts, and it is on first to purchase bases. You can also buy and pay later with the EasyBuy deal in any 3C HUB and SLOT store. If you do, you stand a chance to win a zero (0%) interest rate in four instalments. This is open to customers till September 13, 2020. Every customer that pre-orders and buys Camon 16 Premier in the designated stores gets a free TECNO TWS-Hipods H2 (headset). This offer stays valid while stock lasts. There is a free 10 GB accessible on the new phone as well.

The pre-order is open now. Go for it There you have it. Pre-order plans don’t get sweeter than this. Get ready. Set. Wait for September 8th. Go! Go to the pre-order page: TECNO Pre-order page.

This is a featured post.