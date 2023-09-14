ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Businesswoman allegedly defrauds man of ₦2.5m in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf is charged a trial of stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

Businesswoman allegedly defrauds man of ₦2.5m in Kaduna
Businesswoman allegedly defrauds man of ₦2.5m in Kaduna

Recommended articles

Yusuf, a resident of Kawo Kaduna, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretence. The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in Nov. 2022 at Rigasa, Kaduna.

According Leo, the defendant obtained ₦2.5 million from the complainant under the pretence of doing business with the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant collected the money from the complainant and promised to pay back in a month.

“When the defendant was expected to pay back the loan, she stopped picking the complainant’s calls,” he stated.

Leo added that the defendant later disappeared and all efforts made by the complainant to trace her to collect the money proved unsuccessful.

“She was later seen and arrested in Niger State when the complainant reported the matter at the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 217 and 314 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of ₦500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, while granting the bail said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and present evidence of two years tax payment to Kaduna State Government. The case was adjourned until Oct. 17, for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Artisanal miners declares support for ministers' ultimatum to illegal miners

Artisanal miners declares support for ministers' ultimatum to illegal miners

Wole Soyinka accuses Labour Party of knowing Peter Obi lost the election

Wole Soyinka accuses Labour Party of knowing Peter Obi lost the election

Be fair, accessible to all - Group urges new Lagos commissioners

Be fair, accessible to all - Group urges new Lagos commissioners

'Stop demonising Nigeria's judiciary' - SAN urges Nigerians

'Stop demonising Nigeria's judiciary' - SAN urges Nigerians

Anambra govt invites IPMAN over ₦900m debt claims

Anambra govt invites IPMAN over ₦900m debt claims

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

NGO distribute food items to 3,000 victims of banditry in 3 Kaduna LGAs

NGO distribute food items to 3,000 victims of banditry in 3 Kaduna LGAs

Capt. Olayiwola becomes first chartered master mariner in Africa

Capt. Olayiwola becomes first chartered master mariner in Africa

CDS reiterate readiness of AFN to support govt policies

CDS reiterate readiness of AFN to support govt policies

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arrest and handcuffed

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

World's oldest chicken is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

World's oldest chicken alive is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death (video)

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship church

Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath