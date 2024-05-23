Bus conductor beats up Keke rider with wood while picking up passenger

The police charged Iliyasu, who lives in Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna, with two counts of inflicting injury and assault. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Abdullahi Mansur, who lives at Kano road Kaduna, reported the incident at Gabasawa Police station on May 19. Leo said that at noon, the complainant stopped his tricycle to pick up a passenger by the road when the defendant came over without any provocation and started beating him.

“The defendant came over and confronted the complainant with the claim that the bus driver stopped first to pick up the passenger.

“In the process the defendant used a log of wood and hit the complainant on his shoulder and also beat him to a pulp before he was arrested,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said that the offences contravened sections 171 and 211 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. Section 171 prescribes a three-year jail term for those convicted of assault occasioning harm, while Section 211 prescribes a four-year jail term for inflicting injury.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦100,000 with one surety in like sum. Emmanuel said the surety must be gainfully employed and also show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.