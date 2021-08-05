Bridge collapses on man in Kano

“We received a distress call from the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Bichi Police Station, at about 8:30a.m that a bridge had collapsed on a man.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at 8:35 a.m,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that Sunusi was, however, brought out under the bridge and was conveyed to the Bichi general hospital for medical verification, where the doctor on duty later confirmed him dead.

He said that the cause of his death was due to a rod he removed under the bridge, which felt on him.