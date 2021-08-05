RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bridge collapses on man in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 37-year-old man, Muzambilu Sunusi, on Wednesday morning at Bichi town in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Bridge collapses on man in Kano/Illustration.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Mr Saminu Abdullahi, on Thursday in Kano.

“We received a distress call from the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Bichi Police Station, at about 8:30a.m that a bridge had collapsed on a man.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at 8:35 a.m,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that Sunusi was, however, brought out under the bridge and was conveyed to the Bichi general hospital for medical verification, where the doctor on duty later confirmed him dead.

He said that the cause of his death was due to a rod he removed under the bridge, which felt on him.

The spokesman added that the corpse had been handed over to the police in Bichi for further action.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

