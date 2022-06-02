Boy remanded for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl

She ordered that he should be kept at the Federal Correctional Centre for Boys at Adigbe in Abeokuta, pending advice of Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until June 28 for mention.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, had told the court that the teenager committed the offence on May 15 on Akanni Showunmj Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Ajayi said that the teenager defiled the girl by inserting his private part into hers, in contravention of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015..

According to the prosecutor, the girl’s mother reported the case to the police.