RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Boy remanded for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A teenager (name withheld) on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

The police charged the 15-year-old with defilement but the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, did not take his plea.

Recommended articles

She ordered that he should be kept at the Federal Correctional Centre for Boys at Adigbe in Abeokuta, pending advice of Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until June 28 for mention.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, had told the court that the teenager committed the offence on May 15 on Akanni Showunmj Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Ajayi said that the teenager defiled the girl by inserting his private part into hers, in contravention of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015..

According to the prosecutor, the girl’s mother reported the case to the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that child defilement is punishable with up to life imprisonment under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC releases suspended Accountant General on bail

EFCC releases suspended Accountant General on bail

2023: INEC tasks council chairmen, other stakeholders on PVCs collection

2023: INEC tasks council chairmen, other stakeholders on PVCs collection

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Borno cultivated 30,000 hectares of rice farm – Zulum

Borno cultivated 30,000 hectares of rice farm – Zulum

PDP delegate donates N12m he received from presidential aspirants

PDP delegate donates N12m he received from presidential aspirants

Okada Ban: Lekki residents call for sustainability

Okada Ban: Lekki residents call for sustainability

President Buhari meets with King of Spain

President Buhari meets with King of Spain

APC presidential primary: Gov. Yahaya to chair APC budget committee

APC presidential primary: Gov. Yahaya to chair APC budget committee

2023: Youths of Enugu North Senatorial District drum support for Ugwuanyi

2023: Youths of Enugu North Senatorial District drum support for Ugwuanyi

Trending

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death [Punch]

2 Ghanaian teenagers in leaked sex tape take 20 lashes each at Wa-Naa’s palace

File photo

History made as Man rides bike from London to Lagos

Adekunle Adeyanju