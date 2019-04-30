Organisers of the awards widely considered as the most reputable annual event in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry in Nigeria, conferred the Enterprise Broadband Services Provider of the Year, Internet of Things (IoT) Focused Company, Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year and the Beacon of the ICT Hall of Fame in Enterprise Solutions on Vodacom Business Nigeria.

The awards come as recognition for the brand’s active involvement in deepening economic growth with the creation and provision of telecommunication solutions and support services for businesses. The recognitions equally reflect Vodacom Business Nigeria’s investments in delivering innovative solutions to multinationals, government, small and medium enterprises whilst offering value and allowing them to thrive.

Speaking on behalf of Vodacom Business Nigeria, Managing Director, Wale Odeyemi says: “We’re honoured and inspired yet again to go further and sustain our commitment to contribute to the rise of Nigeria’s ICT industry. These honours point to the fact that we are doing something differently beyond the conventional which has earned us some of these awards consistently for about a decade.

“The underlying drive in these recognitions is to get better and better at what we do. Vodacom Business Nigeria will keep walking on the path of improvement, sustaining the culture of innovation, while driving the advancement of Nigeria’s economy with products and services that aid growth and development.”

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo urged Vodacom Business Nigeria to deepen its resolve towards enhancing the country’s fortunes on the global ICT map.

It will be recalled that Vodacom Business has been adjudged winners of the prestigious awards at various times since inception of BoICT. Vodacom has emerged winners in the Enterprise Broadband Services Provider of the Year category in 2018, three times in the Internet of Things Focused Company category and eight times in the Enterprise Solutions category, with the ninth earning the corporate connectivity brand a place in the BoICT Hall of Fame for Enterprise Solutions.

