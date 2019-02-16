In a video posted on her profile on Saturday, February 16, 2019, she is captured in a bathroom attempting to ease herself.

It seemed like what she was doing but the accompanying caption in the post suggested that she wants the attention to be on her behind.

According to Bobrisky, she does not "need ass pad" to feel so good.

Most Nigerians were disappointed about the postponement of the 2019, elections but Bobrisky is carefree about the sadness widely felt after learning that the general polls have been shifted.