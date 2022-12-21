Boat accident: 5 APC members feared dead after campaign in Delta

It was gathered that seven other party faithful also sustained various injuries from the maritime mishap and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Reports have it that the incident happened as the members and supporters were returning from a campaign rally of the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The capsize reportedly occurred when a commercial boat traveling in the opposite direction rammed into the boat carrying the APC loyalists, leading to the death of two persons instantly while three others drowned.

Confirming the incident, Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Council, said in a statement Wednesday that Omo-Agege and Delta APC received the news with shock and grief.

He also said the party, in honour of the dead, has suspended campaigns indefinitely pending further directive from the Campaign Council on the next step.

The statement read: “Deputy President of the Senate and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Delta APC Campaign Council have received with shock and grief, news of the boat accident involving loyal party members and supporters, as they returned from our rally in Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

“We are shocked by this tragedy and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many and our party is officially in mourning. We are currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for those missing. We are also in the process of reaching out to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives, while ensuring that the injured receive the best care possible.”