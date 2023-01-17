It has the potential to revolutionize how transactions are managed and the way payments are made. It also ensures information cannot be altered or manipulated since it is stored across multiple points, making it impossible for any single entity to alter that information.

What makes blockchain unique is the fact that it is built on the concept of trust and transparency. As a result, the technology helps eliminate fraud, financial crimes, and money laundering. There are several benefits associated with blockchain technology, and managing transactions through this system can reduce costs by up to 90% and even offer greater security. People can apply it to any industry where transparency in transactions is essential.

People can use it to validate supply chains by providing information on every stage, from manufacture to shipping which can lead to reduced delays, lost inventory, or theft. In many industries, blockchain can be applied to track and trace products all over the globe.

As a leader in blockchain technology, many sources have built several white papers highlighting this technology's benefits. The company also works with clients to implement and benefit from this technology. Besides this, we have built capabilities across our entire footprint that focus on building Blockchain ecosystems for SMEs and globally recognized enterprises in various industries.

Why blockchain is the most awaited revolution in finance:

1. Blockchain provides banking facilities to everyone:

The banking sector is one of the most common use cases for Blockchain technology because it allows everyone access to banking facilities. Blockchain technology establishes trust and provides security in an otherwise insecure business. Blockchain has revolutionized banking by reducing the need for a third party that facilitates quick and secure transactions.

2. Cost saving

Large financial institutions always look out for cost-cutting because their business model is based on this principle. Blockchain technology allows large financial institutions to significantly reduce costs by reducing the need for middlemen (intermediaries).

People can use blockchain technology coded in digital form to manage assets transparently and efficiently. You can easily track your assets and utilize them without any hassles or interference from third parties such as banks or governments.

With a track record of every transaction stored on blockchains, organizations can quickly establish credibility with consumers, investors, borrowers, lenders, etc.

3. Blockchain has introduced peer-to-peer lending:

The peer to peer lending is a segment of the financial services industry based on lending money from individual to individual based on trust and reputation. The loans are given by investors through online platforms directly to borrowers, and there is no involvement of intermediaries. Blockchain technology has brought about this revolution in the fintech sector.

It has helped individuals and small businesses get loans on their terms at a lower interest rate, faster processing time, and reduced collateral dependency.

4. Blockchain for insurance:

Blockchain is often used in finance, but companies in other sectors, like insurance, can use it. Blockchain provides an immutable record of all transactions that have taken place. Through this technology, a clear and precise record of each transaction's time, date, and location can be maintained, which is essential for insurance purposes.

5. Cross-blockchain development:

Blockchain allows you to use different blockchains to develop your applications effectively; this way, you can build your applications on top of existing models and create a more robust system with more features, thereby making it more efficient than just one application.

Because cryptocurrencies are not managed by central bodies but run on peer-to-peer networks across the globe, blockchain-enabled cryptocurrencies have become extremely popular among investors worldwide.

6. Blockchain is disintermediating finance:

Blockchain technology is disintermediating the financial industry by eliminating the need for a third party. With blockchain, financial transactions are secure and transparent.

Blockchain technology can be used by people in the development of public or private blockchains, which in turn has helped organizations develop their applications on blockchain technology and use it. In addition, since both parties involved in the transaction have access to the blockchain, they can track and trace each transaction, making it transparent and secure and eliminating the chances of fraud or manipulation.

Blockchain is also helping financial institutions diversify their business model by offering new services such as mobile banking and digital mobile wallets and eliminating the need for a third party (banks) to provide these services.

7. Blockchain Application Development

With a growth in the number of sectors where people can apply blockchain technology, companies are looking forward to developing applications on it which include smart contracts for businesses that are agreed upon between two parties through a blockchain platform, thus ensuring transparency and ensuring lower costs.

Blockchain is considered one of the best technological revolutions since the internet. It has brought along a new era where information is secured and distributed across networks without being tampered with or modified.

