Blind 72-year-old man dies by suicide in Osun

Disclosing this tragic incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Kehinde Adeleke said the deceased, who was battling some ailments including partial blindness, reportedly perpetrated the act at his residence at Alapo’s compound, Ede, on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Her words: “On July 10, 2023, around 12.50 pm, at Alapo’s compound, Ede, Ede North LGA, one Kareem Aderemi, 72, of 45, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on the lower jaw with a local barrel.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that late Aderemi had been battling with Parkinson’s disease and partial eye problems without adequate care. We learnt he had been living alone for some months before he allegedly committed suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is pertinent to state that late Aderemi had a licensed barrel, and he had always been with his barrel since he partially lost his sight. But no one knew he had a cartridge with which he used to kill himself.”

The NSCDC spokesperson added that the police had retrieved and taken custody of the gun used to commit the act, as the corpse was being prepared for burial.

This incident happened barely a month after the lifeless body of a female Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel identified simply as George was found dangling from the roof of her apartment at the Sam Ethan Air Force Base, Force’s Logistics Command in Lagos.