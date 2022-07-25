RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bishop breaks silence after being robbed during church service (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A bishop and his wife were robbed by armed bandits who stormed the chapel during a live-stream sermon and held them and other congregation members hostage.

The Brooklyn-based man of God, Lamor Whitehead, lost $400,000 worth of jewelry to the robbers in the incident that took place on Sunday, leaving worshippers traumatized.

The New York Police Department said in a statement that Whitehead was in the middle of delivering his sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church in Canarsie when three gunmen invaded the house of God around 11:15 a.m.

Recounting how the incident unfolded, the 44-year-old bishop took to Instagram to say: "When I saw them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody to get out, everybody just get out."

"I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery. They took all of my wife's jewelry and took all of my jewelry," he added, saying that the robbers made away with his wedding band too.

After the robbery, the bandits ran on foot and entered a white Mercedes Benz, and were later seen traveling eastbound on Avenue D.

Bishp Whitehead lamented how the incident has left his daughter and other children traumatized. He also dispelled rumours that he lived a flashy life that attracted criminals.

"The women and children that was in my church, my daughter, she's traumatized right now. She's not even talking," he cried.

"It's not about me being flashy. It's about me purchasing what I want to purchase. If I worked hard for it, I can purchase what I want to purchase."

Videos and photos of the robbery incident captured in the live-stream have been circulating online.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

