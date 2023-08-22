Police accuse Bauchi lady of killing rival wife's new baby with insecticide

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said that operatives of the command arrested the suspect over alleged culpable homicide.

"The incident was reported to the Ningi Divisional Police headquarters on August 19, 2023 which revealed that the four-day-old baby was born on August 15, 2023 and was murdered by the suspect (Furera) on August 19, 2023 before the naming ceremony.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a co-wife to the nursing mother of the deceased. The suspect entered her co-wife's room with liquid insecticide and applied it to the unhealed baby’s umbilical cord.

"The liquid suspected to be corrosive substance led to the deterioration of the baby's health and eventual death," he said.