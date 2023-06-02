The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bauchi man confesses to raping 10-year-old girl after drugging her

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wakil said that the suspect was immediately arrested and he voluntarily confessed to committing the crime.

Bauchi man confesses to rappping 10-year-old girl after drugging her.
Bauchi man confesses to rappping 10-year-old girl after drugging her.

Recommended articles

Ahmed Wakil, its spokesman, told newsmen on Friday in Bauchi that the suspect had confessed to the act.

He vowed that the Police would get to the root of the matter and ensure that the culprit was prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“On May 25, 2023, at about 1233hrs, one Abubakar Yahua of Nasaru village reported that one Danladi Ibrahim, 33, of Nasaru village, in Ningi deceitfully gave a lemon juice drink to his daughter, aged 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The juice was suspected to be mixed with some toxicants.

“The girl became unconscious and the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, leaving the victim with injuries in her private part.

“On receipt of the report, our detectives rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to General Hospital, Ningi for immediate medical attention.

“Later, the victim was referred to the National Obstetrics Fistula Center (NOFIC) Ningi, and thereon to Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu in Jigawa State for further medical attention,” he said.

Wakil said that the suspect was immediately arrested and he voluntarily confessed to committing the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their wards and also ensure that they were always left in the custody of responsible people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN chief appoints Adesina, others to spearhead fight against malnutrition

UN chief appoints Adesina, others to spearhead fight against malnutrition

Sanwo-Olu vows to give Lagos biggest children hospital in Africa

Sanwo-Olu vows to give Lagos biggest children hospital in Africa

Kano Govt sets up mobile courts to tackle phone snatching

Kano Govt sets up mobile courts to tackle phone snatching

Withdraw petition against Tinubu and stop messing up - LP faction tells Obi

Withdraw petition against Tinubu and stop messing up - LP faction tells Obi

Tinubu commissions NASS Central Mosque, urges Muslims on humility

Tinubu commissions NASS Central Mosque, urges Muslims on humility

Anambra govt launches e-identification cards for civil, public servants

Anambra govt launches e-identification cards for civil, public servants

Tearful Ondo Speaker dissolves state assembly

Tearful Ondo Speaker dissolves state assembly

Hajj: NAHCON reads riot act to caterers in Madina, disqualifies defaulter

Hajj: NAHCON reads riot act to caterers in Madina, disqualifies defaulter

Court admits Obi's exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu

Court admits Obi's exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The EFCC paraded the suspects in Kaduna [EFCC]

EFCC arrests TikTok-famous musician, 31 others over alleged internet fraud

Image of a shop

Woman and her 2 daughters found d*ad in a shop

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

Final year student Bolt driver killed in Calabar

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Legendary Ghanaian author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is dead