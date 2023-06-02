Bauchi man confesses to raping 10-year-old girl after drugging her

Ahmed Wakil, its spokesman, told newsmen on Friday in Bauchi that the suspect had confessed to the act.

He vowed that the Police would get to the root of the matter and ensure that the culprit was prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“On May 25, 2023, at about 1233hrs, one Abubakar Yahua of Nasaru village reported that one Danladi Ibrahim, 33, of Nasaru village, in Ningi deceitfully gave a lemon juice drink to his daughter, aged 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The juice was suspected to be mixed with some toxicants.

“The girl became unconscious and the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, leaving the victim with injuries in her private part.

“On receipt of the report, our detectives rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to General Hospital, Ningi for immediate medical attention.

“Later, the victim was referred to the National Obstetrics Fistula Center (NOFIC) Ningi, and thereon to Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu in Jigawa State for further medical attention,” he said.

Wakil said that the suspect was immediately arrested and he voluntarily confessed to committing the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT