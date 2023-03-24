ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bauchi auto crash claims 25 lives, injures 10 others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accident involved one Toyota Hummer bus in which the over-speeding driver lost control after a tyre burst.

5 children, 9 others die in Kogi motor accident/Illustration. [sunnewsonline]
5 children, 9 others die in Kogi motor accident/Illustration. [sunnewsonline]

Recommended articles

Sector Commander of the FRSC in Bauchi State, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Friday that 10 other persons sustained injuries in the crash.

He said the accident involved one Toyota Hummer bus in which the over-speeding driver lost control after a tyre burst.

“Thirty-five persons were involved in the road crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Twenty-five of them – nine adult male, 11 adult female, two male children and three female children – lost their lives on the spot.

“Ten others sustained serious injuries and they are all male adults,’’ he said.

He added that the injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Azare in Katagum Local Government Area of the state, while corpses of the deceased were taken to Hadeja in Jigawa for burial.

Abdullahi charged motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“My support for PDP's Peter Mbah is Peter Obi’s wish – Enugu LP Chieftain Iyere

“My support for PDP's Peter Mbah is Peter Obi’s wish” – Enugu LP Chieftain Iyere

Corruption: EFCC vows to pursue outgoing governors and public officials

Corruption: EFCC vows to pursue outgoing governors and public officials

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

FG committed to empower less-privileged – Minister

FG committed to empower less-privileged – Minister

Insurance industry generates ₦‎726.2bn premium in 4th quarter 2022 – NAICOM

Insurance industry generates ₦‎726.2bn premium in 4th quarter 2022 – NAICOM

BREAKING: Atiku and Obi accuse Tinubu of dodging petitions

BREAKING: Atiku and Obi accuse Tinubu of dodging petitions

15 dead, party member kidnapped: Abe alleges foul play in Rivers elections

15 dead, party member kidnapped: Abe alleges foul play in Rivers elections

Kogi 2023: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

Kogi 2023: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A sad young man

Sex with pastor’s wife has destroyed my life – Ghanaian man cries (video)

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

Ailing UNIPORT student dies after being denied bed space in LUTH

Ailing UNIPORT student d*es after being denied bed space in LUTH

Protests rock Anambra as security agents shoot man dead

Protests rock Anambra as security agent shoot man d*ad