The Magistrate, Mr O. T. Ayobolu sentenced Ogorome after he found him guilty of a 36-count charge bordering on stealing and unlawful conversion.

Ayobolu held that the prosecution proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.

He sentenced Ogorome without an option of fine.

Earlier the prosecutor, Insp. Famuyiwa Mathew told the court that the defendant committed the offences in May 2019 at NPF Microfinance Bank in Kuto area of Abeokuta.

Famuyiwa said the defendant collected different amount of money from 33 customers under the guise that he would remit the money into their accounts at the bank.

He said that the defendant however, converted the money to his personal use.

Famuyiwa added that the defendant stole 35 passbooks of the bank belonging to customers.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 418 of the Criminal Law of Ogun State, 2006.