Bank staff pushes debtor’s wife to d*ath in Ogun

The incident happened when the bank staff went to their debtor’s house to pack his belongings, but things went out of hand when they were told that he was not around. Omo was the wife of one of the bank’s debtors.

As Omo continued to resist the bank staff from packing her husband’s belongings, one of them pushed her, after which she fell and became unconscious.

Following the passing away of the woman, the bank staff, identified as Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko, got arrested.

His words: “Trouble started when the bank staffers visited the home of the deceased to ask for the payment of a loan taken from the bank by the deceased’s husband but they were told that the man was not at home.

“Not satisfied with the woman’s explanation about the whereabouts of her husband, the bank staffers decided to pack all the electronics in the house to their office, a step that was resisted by the deceased.

“While the deceased was struggling with the bank’s workers, one of them pushed her and she fell and was unconscious.

“She was then rushed to hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The report was quickly lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the daughter of the deceased, consequence upon which the DPO Agbado Division, CSP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his detectives to the scene where four members of staff of the bank namely: Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko were arrested.

“The corpse has been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy.”