Bandits kidnap 2 prospective corps members from Benue in Zamfara

The victims identified as Joseph Zaaka Aondona, Sedoo Gundu, Jennifer Awashima Iorliam and Sechivir, were reportedly kidnapped at Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

They were said to be travelling on Benue Links, a commercial bus belonging to Benue State transport company when the vehicle was intercepted by bandits.

Sember Iorliam, elder sister of one of the victims told Punch that her sister, Jennifer Awashima Iorliam, a graduate of Benue State University was on her way to Kebbi State for her one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme when the vehicle she boarded from Makurdi was intercepted by bandits.

“I was told that eight passengers were in the vehicle including the driver but four of the passengers including the driver escaped, she said.

“It was this morning (Thursday) that they contacted me through my sister phone and demanded N2m from each of the victims and they said that was the last.

“When the incident happened, we were able to contact the driver who said that he had reported the incident to the police.

“We went to the park (Benue Links park) and they confirmed to us that one of their vehicles was intercepted and promised to get back to us but as at this time (4:35 pm) they are yet to tell us anything.

“Two of those kidnapped, male and female were going for NYSC orientation, another female kidnapped is a student of Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto while the other girl is visiting relatives and they are all Benue indigenes.

According to Punch, when the spokesperson of Benue Links, Martina Iorchir was contacted, she said she was on leave and could not answer questions on the incident.