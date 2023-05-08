The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bandits invade palace in Kaduna, kidnap monarch’s youngest wife and 9 children

Bayo Wahab

A resident of the area said the bandits also killed one herdsman in Kuchimi village and looted seven shops.

Bandits (Naija News)
Bandits (Naija News)

Recommended articles

The gunmen reportedly stormed the area around 11:15 pm on Sunday, May 7, 2023, and headed directly to the Emir’s residence.

A resident of the area who spoke to Daily Trust said the gunmen “took away his youngest wife, nine children and grandchildren but the wife escaped and returned back home”.

The gunmen according to the resident also kidnapped three other persons, including a lady and injured one Audu Kwakulu of Ungwan Pah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bandits also killed one herdsman in Kuchimi village and looted seven shops in Janjala village (both in Kagarko LG) on their way back,” the source said.

Similarly, on Sunday, not less than 40 worshippers were kidnapped by bandits during service at Bege Baptist Church, Madala on Buruku Baringi road in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Hayab, the incident happened at about 9:30 am when the worshippers were in the service.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police ask Ebonyi residents to ignore IPOB’s prolonged sit-at-home order

Police ask Ebonyi residents to ignore IPOB’s prolonged sit-at-home order

APC announces zoning of NASS leadership, endorses Akpabio, Abass

APC announces zoning of NASS leadership, endorses Akpabio, Abass

Senate Presidency: Tinubu urged me to step down for Akpabio - Umahi

Senate Presidency: Tinubu urged me to step down for Akpabio - Umahi

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination.

UTME candidate scores 99 in Mathematics

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

Nike remains the most popular sneaker brand for teenagers, according to the most recent Piper Sandler survey.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thieves steal 200 sneakers without knowing they’re all for the right foot

Tanker crushes 2 to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Illustrative picture) (Naija News)

Accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway claims 3 lives