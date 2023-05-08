Bandits invade palace in Kaduna, kidnap monarch’s youngest wife and 9 children

The gunmen reportedly stormed the area around 11:15 pm on Sunday, May 7, 2023, and headed directly to the Emir’s residence.

A resident of the area who spoke to Daily Trust said the gunmen “took away his youngest wife, nine children and grandchildren but the wife escaped and returned back home”.

The gunmen according to the resident also kidnapped three other persons, including a lady and injured one Audu Kwakulu of Ungwan Pah.

“The bandits also killed one herdsman in Kuchimi village and looted seven shops in Janjala village (both in Kagarko LG) on their way back,” the source said.

Similarly, on Sunday, not less than 40 worshippers were kidnapped by bandits during service at Bege Baptist Church, Madala on Buruku Baringi road in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.