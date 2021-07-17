Bandits have reportedly attacked some villages in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara state following the arrest of the father of one Turji, who is said to be a leader of a group of bandits.
Bandits attack 10 villages in Zamfara 2 weeks after their leader's father was arrested
Over 50 people were kidnapped from the villages.
Turji had reportedly accused the villagers of giving information that led to his father’s arrest.
According to TheCable, Turji’s father was picked up about two weeks ago in Kano state by security operatives, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
The bandits leader had reportedly written to the communities, which included Kurya, Keta, Kware, Badarawa, Marisuwa, and Maberaya, informing them of the attack.
Turji was said to have told the villagers that if his father is unable to celebrate Sallah at home, he would also ensure that many other people do not spend the period with their families.
During the attack, the bandits displaced 10 villages, kidnapped over 50 people and also rustled several cattle.
