Bandits attack 10 villages in Zamfara 2 weeks after their leader's father was arrested

Turji had reportedly accused the villagers of giving information that led to his father’s arrest.

According to TheCable, Turji’s father was picked up about two weeks ago in Kano state by security operatives, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The bandits leader had reportedly written to the communities, which included Kurya, Keta, Kware, Badarawa, Marisuwa, and Maberaya, informing them of the attack.

Turji was said to have told the villagers that if his father is unable to celebrate Sallah at home, he would also ensure that many other people do not spend the period with their families.