Oyo transport leader Auxiliary declared wanted days after Makinde sacked him

Bayo Wahab

Auxiliary was declared wanted after another raid of his hotel where more dangerous weapons were recovered.

Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary has been declared wanted. [Punch]
Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary has been declared wanted. [Punch]

Auxiliary was declared wanted days after the state governor, Seyi Makinde ordered the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee, Park Management System headed by Auxiliary.

The dissolution of the park management sparked unrest in the state as thugs unleashed mayhem on commuters.

Thereafter, police operatives stormed the Auxiliary’s residence in Ibadan where they recovered weapons and ammunition.

During the operation, Auxiliary reportedly escaped while some of his lieutenants were arrested.

The sacked park manager was declared wanted following another raid of his hotel where more dangerous weapons were recovered on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Details later...

