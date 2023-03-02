ADVERTISEMENT
Autopsy shows my child d*ed by electrocution - Mother of Chrisland student

Damilare Famuyiwa

According to the aggrieved woman, the autopsy report showed that her daughter died of electrocution.

Blessing Adeniran, the mother of the 12-year-old Chrisland School pupil, Whitney, who died during their inter-house sports, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, has revealed that the autopsy carried out on her daughter showed that she was electrocuted.

In an Instagram live video, where she made this disclosure, Adeniran said she resorted to carrying out the autopsy to determine the cause of her daughter’s death, as Chrisland refused to investigate the matter.

According to her, the school authorities were pleading with her in their desperate bid of protecting their reputation instead of investigating how her daughter died.

Adeniran, however, said the autopsy report proved that her daughter died of electrocution while she was at the inter-house sports venue.

Her words: “The autopsy result is out and Desola was electrocuted. My daughter died of electrocution. I have been subjected to trauma for the past two weeks. Tomorrow will make it three weeks my baby died. The school made me think I was crazy They started pushing the narrative of she was sick; she was sickly. They sent letters and publications out.

“People insulted me and my family. My child was electrocuted to death. I told the school I don’t want trouble. All I want is answers. They came to my house and knelt down.

“I begged, I pleaded, I said ‘Mrs Amao please, I don’t know how autopsy is being done but I have browsed it and the image is scary. Please my daughter is already dead, don’t make me put her through that, they will butcher her. I beg you in the name of God, you are a mother, help me investigate and find out what happened.’

“She said she doesn’t know. They refused to investigate.

“My daughter was butchered for autopsy. She was opened up. They took part of her kidney, liver, stomach contents, blood, brain, bone marrow. Omodesola was butchered just because Chrisland kept protecting their reputation.”

Adeniran, however, expressed gratitude to those that threw their weight behind her family as they mourned the demise of Whitney.

