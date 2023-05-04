The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ataga's murder: Court admits Chidinma's two statements in evidence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant had, through her counsel, Onwuka Egwu, alleged that her statements were not voluntarily made.

Chidinmna and late Ataga
Chidinmna and late Ataga

Recommended articles

Justice Yetunde Adesanya said that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the voluntariness of the defendant’s statements.

She said this while giving a ruling on the trial within trial where the defendant had objected to the admissibility of her statements.

The defendant had, through her counsel, Onwuka Egwu, alleged that her statements were not voluntarily made.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant had, during trial within trial, alleged that she was slapped and forced to sign statements not voluntarily made by her.

The former 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos, is standing trial for the alleged murder of Ataga.

She is also charged with stealing and forgery alongside one Adedapo Quadri and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu.

At the resumed hearing, Justice Adesanya, said that it was settled law that before a statement would be admissible, the defendant must be advised of his or her rights.

She said that the defendant must be made to understand the rights and must be cautioned before his or her statements would be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge said the defendant had alleged that she was physically abused and threatened.

Adesanya, however, said, “the videos tendered in court did not display any intimidation towards the defendant while she was writing her statements.

“The voice of the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) was clear and audible. It did not show any form of intimidation”.

She said that the prosecution was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was not coaxed into writing her statements.

The judge, therefore, admitted the two statements in evidence and marked them as exhibits.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the ruling, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Adenike Oluwafemi, prayed for adjournment.

She said that the police officer who was still giving evidence before the trial within trial, was not present in court.

Oluwafemi said that the witness was out of the jurisdiction on official assignment.

Justice Adesanya, however, adjourned the case until May 30 for continuation of trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops destroy 41 refineries, recover 1.06m litres crude in 2 weeks

Troops destroy 41 refineries, recover 1.06m litres crude in 2 weeks

Sudan war forces 4 airlines to decline signing agreement with NAHCON

Sudan war forces 4 airlines to decline signing agreement with NAHCON

Ex-Lagos Speaker testifies at money laundering trial, says petition fictitious

Ex-Lagos Speaker testifies at money laundering trial, says petition fictitious

Troops kill 30 terrorists, arrest 48 others including informants

Troops kill 30 terrorists, arrest 48 others including informants

UNICAL installs Emir of Kano as 6th Chancellor

UNICAL installs Emir of Kano as 6th Chancellor

70% of private schools teachers in Southwest unqualified – Teachers Council

70% of private schools teachers in Southwest unqualified – Teachers Council

Father of quadruplet begs Sanwo-Olu for assistance

Father of quadruplet begs Sanwo-Olu for assistance

Tonye Cole blames Wike for his absence during Tinubu’s visit to Rivers

Tonye Cole blames Wike for his absence during Tinubu’s visit to Rivers

Army rescues two more Chibok girls in Borno

Army rescues two more Chibok girls in Borno

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses in church

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses (video)

Lovers fight at funeral, push peacemaker to d*ath (Image illustration - credit: 123RF)

Lovers fight at funeral, push peacemaker to d*ath

Mina the Queen Introduced her lover Ismael Nyanzi to her family last weekend

‘We met through a funny trend’ - the story of famed TikTok couple Aviator and Mina

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

My husband hates me for giving birth to three girls – Housewife tells court