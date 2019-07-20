Pa Adama Aduku, 101-year-old war veteran says he’s still very strong in bed.

Sharing his life story with Punch, Adaku said he still has energy to make love to any woman.

He said, “I may be 101 years old, but inside me, especially when it comes to making a woman happy in bed, I am still strong and fresh.”

The war veteran said, “In my family, a man’s manhood never dies, irrespective of his age”. “So, I still have the energy to make love to any woman.”

“There are so many young ladies seeking my attention in the village. They have been calling and asking when I will return home.

“But as a devout Christian, I don’t give room for such despite all the disturbances from women.”

Speaking on how he joined the army, Adaku, who was recently honored by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said he made up his mind to join the military in 1942, because a soldier named Salikawa beat his village head.

“The man named Salikawa was a soldier who resorted to beating up our chief for refusing to carry his bag and seeing him off to his house, which was 10 miles away.

“When the matter was reported to the District Officer, the chief was advised to obey the soldier in his own interest or face whatever consequences that resulted from that.

“I was very angry and bitter and I made up my mind to join the military so that I could go back to the village and also beat up Salikawa for humiliating our chief.”

Two years after joining the army, Aduku said the new recruits were moved to Ibadan in preparation for Egypt en route India, where they were prepared to fight for the British Army in the Second World War.

Recounting the war experience, the centenarian said "In the course of that journey, we ran out of drinking water, so we had to rely on the water from the sea to drink despite it being salty. By the time we finally got to Egypt, we waited a bit before moving to Bombay in India and later to Kolkota also in that country for the war.

“While over there, we fought with Japan in an intense battle and we were able to defeat them. We also fought against enemies in Burma."

Four years after joining the army, Aduku said his grandmother begged him to leave the army and he could not afford to turn her down.