Rev. Dr Chidi Okoroafor, has been sacked over an alleged affair with a US-based woman.

A panel headed by former Lagos District Superintendent Rev Isaac Mpamugo found him guilty of having an immoral affair with a woman identified as Mrs Maurrissal Nwosu.

Chidi Okoroafor’s dismissal was reportedly announced on March 6, during the church’s General Committee emergency sitting.

He was accused of going against Biblical principles and the Constitution and Bye-Laws of Assemblies of God Nigeria, Yabaleftonline.com reports.

Following his removal, Dr Chidi Okoroafor has been ordered to hand over all Assemblies of God properties in his possession to one Rev Ejikeme Ejim who has been appointed as the Acting General Superintendent of the church.

Daily Post reported a top member of the church as saying that Dr Chidi Okoroafor was not given a fair hearing.

“Yes, our boss, the GS has been suspended, though he was not given a fair hearing, even the woman at the centre of it all was not invited. But he has accepted it, he has handed over everything to God,” the source is quoted as saying.