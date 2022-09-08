RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Arrested suspect confesses to robbery to cater for his pregnant wife

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect said he had no means of fending for his pregnant wife, adding that he couldn’t afford to buy baby items as well. Hence, he ventured into robbery.

Sunkanmi Adeoye, a 41-year-old robbery suspect, who owned up to the crime he was arrested for, has stated that the pressure to cater for his pregnant wife led him into the business.

Adeoye, who was arrested alongside Kamurudeen Kadiri, aged 30, and Owoseni Adekunle, 27, while trying to sell a metallic grey-coloured Toyota Corolla car they stole in the Berger area of Lagos, said someone he only identified as Aro persuaded him to start robbery to fend for his wife.

Confessing to the crime, Adeoye said he had gone to meet Aro for help to purchase baby items as his pregnant wife would soon be due for delivery, when the latter advised him to join his gang for a robbery operation.

His words: “Aro told me we were going for a robbery operation and I agreed to be part of it because he assured me that I will get money from it. I am a photographer but I needed help.

“I didn’t know them before the robbery. This was our first child; my wife doesn’t know that I have been arrested.”

On his part, Adekunle who said he’s a tiler, explained that he ventured into robbery as getting jobs wasn't constant for him.

I started stealing and selling people’s generators. I made between N15,000 and N20,000 each time I stole and sold a generator. From there I began to steal and sell cocoa.

“I don’t drink, smoke or womanise, I used the proceeds I made from petty stealing to feed. I am a tiler but I hardly get jobs,” Adekunle added as he explained what led him to be a robber.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said an investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

