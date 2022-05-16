Arrested robber confesses to planning attack on Ogun houses

Azeez who was arrested on Thursday, May 12, 2022, while planning a robbery operation with others, now at large, in Sango-Ota environs, confessed to his plan.

Disclosing the arrest of the suspect, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said Azeez was nabbed following a tip-off.

According to Oyeyemi, the policemen at Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters acted quickly on the information that armed robbers were planning to attack the Agoro community.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the suspects’ hideout at Abanikole junction where he was arrested while others escaped.

“Recovered from the arrested suspect are one locally made double barrel pistol, and one live cartridge.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was planning with other members of his gang to attack some houses in Agoro community before police swooped on them, and got him arrested,” a statement quoted Oyeyemi as saying.

Ordering the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole equally directed that the accomplices of Azeez must be hunted and brought to book.

Meanwhile, three suspected terrorists have been crushed to death in Niger State.