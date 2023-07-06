Police arrest man suspected of strangling Ondo student to death

SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the command spokesman said in a statement on Thursday in Akure that the incident occurred at Ijaw National High School, on July 4.

Odunlami-Omisanya explained that the victim who hails from Arogbo Ibe in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state, allegedly angered the suspect when he called him a mad man.

“On July 4, 2023, the Principal of Ijaw National High School came to the station and reported that one Oke Loya, aged 27, who took shelter at the school security gate during rain, strangled to death one Meretighan Timibra, 17, of Arogbo Ibe.

ADVERTISEMENT