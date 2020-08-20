Kenya’s Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was taken to Mumias police station after being arrested in Nairobi.

According to Tuko.co.ke, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) camped outside the house of the youthful senator on the night of Sunday, August 16 and bounced on him the following day at around noon.

He was expected to write a statement regarding accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations by holding a public rally and distributing sanitisers.

The lawmaker was ordered to enter the police cells but refused, arguing he would only comply if the cells were fumigated.

Malala accused the police officers of neither issued him with the charge sheet nor an OB member despite camping outside his house the whole night and travelling with him from Nairobi to Mumias for the better part of Monday.

"I have travelled almost 400 kilometres to here, I am tired, I am fatigued. Yesterday you frustrated me to travel to Nairobi...I have travelled for 800 kilometres in less than 24 hours, I am tired you cannot subject me to a floor in the cell, that you will kill me, use whatever machinery," said Malala.

While officials say he was arrested about COVID-19 regulations violation, claimed it had to do with his firm stand on the controversial revenue sharing formula which he has joined other senators under the banner of Team Kenya to vehemently oppose the proposal.

Reports say Bomet Senator Christopher Langat and his Samburu counterpart Stephen Lilegwe were also arrested and 'deported' to their home counties.

The two were accused of incitement to violence and cattle rustling related charges. They were separately released later in the night on a cash bail of KSh 10, 000 each.

During the Monday session, senators voted to adjourn the morning session until the whereabouts of their three colleagues were established,Tuko.co.ke reported.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Inspector General of Police Hilliary Mutyambai were summoned to appear before the Senate committee on security to explain circumstances under which the senators were arrested.

However, the two failed to honour the summon with Matiang'i indicating he was on leave as directed by the president.

Lusaka directed that Matiang'i and Mutyambai appear before the security committee on Wednesday, August 20.