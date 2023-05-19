Apostle Suleman dares Halima Abubakar to prove in court they had affair

The clergy who spoke through his lawyer, Dr Abdul Mahmud, said the actress should subject the purported claims against him to judicial scrutiny by filing a defence to a ₦‎1 billion damages suit filed against her.

In a statement by the lawyer in Abuja, he said his client was "unjustly attacked, maligned and defamed" by the actress with the intention to blackmail him for monetary gains

He assured that the clergy would secure justice in court over the defamation of his character by the actress.

Mahmoud recalled that following the relentless libellous attacks against Suleman, a ₦‎1 billion damages suit was filed against the actress before the FCT High Court in Abuja.

"Prior to instituting the lawsuit, we served the letter of cease and desist on the said actress on behalf of our client but she persisted in her relentless and scurrilous attacks on our client.

"Following the order of the court, substituted service of the court processes were advertised in a national daily.

"On the return date of March 27, 2023, the said actress or her counsel did not enter appearance before the court.

"The court, therefore, adjourned hearing to June 6 and 7, 2023 for definite hearing of our client’s suit," he said.

Mahmoud said following the order of the court, the hearing notice of the case for June 7 was equally published in a national newspaper and on the Instagram handle of the actress.

"We are ready to open and close our client's case during the two days the court has in its judicious powers allocated to our client in its docket.

"We shall press and establish our client's claims for damages against Halima Abubakar, the queen of social media's pity party and clown of the circus that she passes off as the court of public opinion, expose her lies against our client.

"We shall show that she is unwilling to subject her pack of lies and unfounded claims to judicial scrutiny, hence her refusal to file her defence against the lawsuit of our client and or to enter appearance before the court," he said.

The actress had alleged that the pastor was having an affair with her and caused her to become ill.

She also alleged that the pastor was having intercourse with her while she was bleeding and she was three times pregnant for him and lost each time.

In the suit before Justice Enobie Obanor the clergy requested that the court should order the defendant to issue an apology for her false claims.

Additionally, he requested that the court order Halima to pay for the removal of all links and the publication of the defamatory statements on all internet platforms.

Suleman further asked for a permanent injunction prohibiting her from publishing the defamatory comments in the future as well as ₦‎1 billion in aggravated and exemplary damages for libel.