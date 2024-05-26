APC stalwart regains consciousness after ghastly auto accident in Abuja

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident, which occurred on Thursday near the CBN headquarters, involved a bullion van and a Hilux pickup truck.

Braithwaite, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a strong member of the party’s media team during the presidential campaign was said to have lost consciousness at the scene of the accident.

NAN reports that emergency services responded promptly and took Braithwaite to the Garki Hospital where he was revived and now responding to treatment.

The family, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that Braithwaite was now in a stable condition and responding to treatment.

It said Braithwaite was receiving the best possible care, adding that the medical team had expressed optimism about his recovery.

“Mr Olumide Braithwaite and his family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes from friends, colleagues and the public.