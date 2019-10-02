Days after police operatives in Lagos rescued 19 pregnant girls from a baby factory in Lagos, another set of pregnant girls have been rescued from another baby factory in the Isolo area of the state.

According to the Punch, the seven victims had escaped from the baby factory, where they were camped in Isolo and were fleeing when the police found them.

It was gathered that the victims aged between 13 and 27 had fled when they realised that their babies would be sold.

The police reportedly found the pregnant girls at 1 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, when they were loitering around Cele bus stop, stranded and lost with a two-year-old girl in their midst.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the development, saying the girls claimed they were deceived to come to Lagos.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Pulse reported that police operatives in Lagos uncovered a suspected baby factory in the Ikotun area of the state and rescued 19 pregnant girls from the factory.

The police said two suspects have been arrested, while the principal suspect, identified as Madam Oluchi, was said to have escaped.

Elkana said the babies are sold based on their sex; while boys are sold for N500k, the girl are sold for N300K.