Amstel Malta Ultra sponsors Festac Half Marathon

Speaking of their support for the race, Senior Brand Manager Amstel Malta, Aminah Jagun, said, “The Festac Half Marathon is in line with our ambition to promote a healthy lifestyle for Nigerians not only through our products but also through our support for homegrown sporting activities.

"We are glad to see the number of participants who signed up to be a part of the race and the excitement this brings to the Festac community”.

Emerging in first place in the male category was Ismael Sajo from Cross Rivers State, who went home with five hundred thousand Naira cash. Jigak Monday from Plateau State came in second winning three hundred thousand Naira, and Emmanuel Gyang also from Plateau State who came in third walked away with a sum of two hundred thousand Naira.

Pulse Nigeria

For the female category, Joy Abiye David came in first place receiving a cash prize of five hundred thousand Naira. Vera Yohanna came in second winning three hundred thousand Naira, and Elizabeth Nuhu who came in third walked away with a sum of two hundred thousand Naira. Additionally, all participants who finished were rewarded with a medal.

Special guests in attendance at the event were; Chairman Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Engineer Valentine Buraimoh, his Chief of Staff, DPO Festac Town, CSP Balogun among others.

After the race, the community marathon torch was handed over to the Chairman of Eti Osa Local Government as the next community marathon is scheduled to be held in Lekki, Lagos.

