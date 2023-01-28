ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun arrests man in Osogbo for allegedly raping 2 minors

News Agency Of Nigeria

Amotekun Corps (the security outfit created by Southwest states) have arrested a 25-year-old man in Osogbo for allegedly raping two minors.

He told newsmen that the suspect, who was reported to be a serial rapist, was arrested after a tip-off by residents of the area where he committed the offence.

He said the suspect lured his five-year-old and seven-year-old victims to an uncompleted building in the Akepe Area of Osogbo, where he raped them.

“Investigation showed that the suspect is highly notorious and a serial rapist.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime and he has been transferred to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“I thank residents of the area of the incident who did well by informing us about what happened. I appreciate them for their support,’’ Adewinmbi said.

The Amotekun commander reiterated the commitment of the corps to fight crimes in Osun and assured of cooperation with other security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

Adewinmbi noted that it was wrong to politicise criminality and assured Osun residents of protection in collaboration with other security agencies.

