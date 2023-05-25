The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Amotekun arrests 2 suspected burglars in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects are to be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

The suspects have made confessional statements to Amotekun officers (image used for illustration) [OSSG]
The suspects have made confessional statements to Amotekun officers (image used for illustration) [OSSG]

Recommended articles

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the Amotekun Commander, made this known in a statement, adding that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

Adewinbi explained further that two incidents of burglary were reported at the Amotekun Ila Command, by the affected shop owners, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

"After the complaints were made at our command, our operatives swung into action immediately and arrested the suspects at their hideouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The culprits were arrested at different locations in Ila after burgling two shops and stealing a TVS Motorcycle, beverages, iron and metallic items, which they later sold as scrap metal.

"Upon interrogation, one of the suspects admitted to stealing the TVS Motorcycle and iron items, which were later sold as scrap metals.

"The second suspect, on the other hand, admitted to selling the beverages stolen from another shop," Adewinmbi said

The Amotekun commander stated that the suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He admonished residents of the state to always be security-conscious and report any suspected criminal activities to security agents closer to them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Buhari approves multi-billion naira power projects in Daura, others

Buhari approves multi-billion naira power projects in Daura, others

Nigerians can now get debit ATM cards that double as NIN cards from banks

Nigerians can now get debit ATM cards that double as NIN cards from banks

Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

House of Reps accuses 30 oil companies of cheating Nigeria with tax evasion

House of Reps accuses 30 oil companies of cheating Nigeria with tax evasion

Outgoing Buhari approves appointment of new rector for Bauchi Fedpoly

Outgoing Buhari approves appointment of new rector for Bauchi Fedpoly

Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Congolese Minister describes impregnating deputy as workplace accident. [Punch]

Congolese deputy minister reacts to rumoured pregnancy for Education Minister

Apostle Johnson Suleman has been involved in other public scandals in the past [Daily Post]

Apostle Suleman dares Halima Abubakar to prove in court they had affair

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide. [Vanguard]

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offence Act 2006 (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Court grants ₦20 million bail to woman accused of stealing ₦2.9 billion