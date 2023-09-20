ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun arrest suspected transformer cable thief in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Based on reports, the alleged thief was spotted by residents stealing feeder pillar cables inside a transformer.

Amotekun Corps [Credit: Autojosh]
Amotekun Corps [Credit: Autojosh]

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, Osun Amotekun Commander, made this known in a statement, adding that the suspect was arrested in the act on Monday, at 4:00 a.m.

“A young man, Abiodun Timileyin, 24, was arrested by operatives of Amotekun, in the early hours of Monday after he was spotted by residents stealing feeder pillar cables inside a transformer.

“The residents alerted operatives of Amotekun from Ilesa Area Command to the crime and our officers swiftly swung into action and arrested the suspect during the act.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the act and he had been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), with exhibits, for further investigation and prosecution.”

Similarly, Adewinmbi added that two suspected motorcycle thieves were arrested by local hunters in Aisu area of Ede, on Thursday and handed over to the Amotekun Corps.

The corps commander explained that the suspects gave a commercial motorcyclist beef jerky (kilishi) laced with sedative drug to eat and upon falling asleep, they made away with his motorcycle.

He said luck, however, ran against the suspects as local hunters that recognised the motorcycle, stopped them and asked about the whereabout of its owner.

Adewinmbi applauded the local hunters for arresting the suspects, whom he said specialised in stealing motorcycles in Ede town, calling on commercial motorcyclists and residents to always be careful of strangers offering them gifts or food.

He said the arrested suspects had been handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and prosecution

