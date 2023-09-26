Court sentences American who killed Oluwatoyin Salau to life imprisonment

Recall that Salau, a young Nigerian lady, who helped lead the anti–police brutality protests in her community in the United States, went missing for some days in 2020.

It was later discovered that Glee kidnapped Salau for three to five days, raping and then killing her, after she went missing.

The convict was said to have met the deceased at a bus stop on June 6, and Salau told Glee that she'd been recently sexually assaulted and did not have a permanent place to stay.

The convict offered her a helping hand, inviting her to his home so she could bathe and rest, according to investigators.

With Salau agreeing to go home with him, Glee then called Sims to pick them up and drive them home. Sims, a volunteer who often prepared meals and provided transportation to Glee, agreed to the service request, and drove them to his house.

Investigators revealed that Glee raped Salau after she had her shower, killing her afterwards to conceal the crime. ABC27 reported that he tied her up so she struggled to breathe.

Days later, authorities found Salau's body in Glee's home, purposely covered in leaves.

It was reported that Sims body was also found wrapped in sheets, in a room in the convict's home. He had kidnapped her from her home and killed her to cover his tracks.

