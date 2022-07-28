Almajiri receives N5 million from Zulum for fabricating hand tractor

Twenty-five years old Laminu Mohammed, a Koranic student (Tsangaya) from Gubio Local Government, used scraps from water pumping machine and engine to construct a plough which works like a tractor usually push with hands.

According to reports, the creative Laminu has never attended any formal school or skill acquisition training.

Zulum said the N5 million was meant to support the innovative skills of the talented young man and encourage such innovations by the youths.

“The amount is aimed to inspire the ‘unschooled engineer’ to produce more ploughs and possibly, other agricultural machineries that can serve farmers in Borno,” Zulum's spokesman, Isa Gusau said in a statement on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The governor had invited the young man after receiving brief on his creativity, and listened to Laminu’s technical presentation.

He said Zulum, a professor of irrigation farming, was impressed by Laminu’s creative ingenuity.

He explained that ploughs usually attached to tractors and other means of transport, are used in making rigs for planting. They can also be manually dragged in farmlands, he added.