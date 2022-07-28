RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Almajiri receives N5 million from Zulum for fabricating hand tractor

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Checks show that the creative has never attended any formal school or skill acquisition training.

Almajiri receives N5m from Zulum for fabricating hand tractor
Almajiri receives N5m from Zulum for fabricating hand tractor

An almajiri who fabricated a hand tractor in Borno State, has received N5 million from Gov Babagana Zulum as incentive to encourage creativity.

Recommended articles

Twenty-five years old Laminu Mohammed, a Koranic student (Tsangaya) from Gubio Local Government, used scraps from water pumping machine and engine to construct a plough which works like a tractor usually push with hands.

According to reports, the creative Laminu has never attended any formal school or skill acquisition training.

Zulum said the N5 million was meant to support the innovative skills of the talented young man and encourage such innovations by the youths.

“The amount is aimed to inspire the ‘unschooled engineer’ to produce more ploughs and possibly, other agricultural machineries that can serve farmers in Borno,” Zulum's spokesman, Isa Gusau said in a statement on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The governor had invited the young man after receiving brief on his creativity, and listened to Laminu’s technical presentation.

He said Zulum, a professor of irrigation farming, was impressed by Laminu’s creative ingenuity.

He explained that ploughs usually attached to tractors and other means of transport, are used in making rigs for planting. They can also be manually dragged in farmlands, he added.

Laminu became the second youth to receive Gov Zulum’s support for skills and creativity in recent time. A 13-year-old primary school pupil received similar gesture two weeks ago.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria to sanction BBC, Daily Trust over terrorism documentaries

Nigeria to sanction BBC, Daily Trust over terrorism documentaries

FG okays ₦707 million for airline accident investigation tool

FG okays ₦707 million for airline accident investigation tool

BREAKING: Court sentences Hanifa's killer to death by hanging

BREAKING: Court sentences Hanifa's killer to death by hanging

COVID-19: A’Ibom records 14 new cases – Commissioner

COVID-19: A’Ibom records 14 new cases – Commissioner

APC deserves overwhelming victory in 2023 - Wase

APC deserves overwhelming victory in 2023 - Wase

2023 Census: Senate assures NPC of adequate funding

2023 Census: Senate assures NPC of adequate funding

NSCDC says rumour of bandits attack on Oyo baseless

NSCDC says rumour of bandits attack on Oyo baseless

Lagos to establish 250-hectare feedlot, ranch

Lagos to establish 250-hectare feedlot, ranch

President, security chiefs in brainstorming session over threat on Buhari

President, security chiefs in brainstorming session over threat on Buhari

Trending

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)

Mariam Nabatanzi and her children

Man dies from shock after bribe-seeking LASTMA officers seized his vehicle

LASTMA

Lagos-based businessman shot dead at drinking spot in Kwara

Biola Osundiya. [Daily Trust]