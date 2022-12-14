ADVERTISEMENT
Almajiri boy in agony after hoodlums remove his right eye in Bauchi

Damilare Famuyiwa

The yet-to-be identified hoodlums, who were suspected to be ritualists, forcefully plucked one of the eyes of the 12-year-old boy, after which they left him in his pool of blood.

A 12-year-old pupil of Quranic school (Almajiranci) in Kafin-Madaki, headquarters of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, has been left in agony after two yet-to-be-identified hoodlums removed one of his eyes.

The incident happened on Friday, December 9, 2022, when the unknown hoodlums lured the teenage boy to help them call a lady.

In a statement in which he confirmed the incident, Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil identified the victim as Najib Hussaini, whom he said is an indigene of Kano State that came to Kafin Madaki to acquire Quranic education.

“Najib Hussaini, who was attending Quranic school (Almajiranci) in Kafin-Madaki was barely a year in the state when the incident occurred on December 9, 2022, around 2am at Unguwar Yamma, not far from the victim’s school (Tsangaya).

“It was revealed that two unknown people, who came on a motorcycle (Bajaj), lured the victim to a nearby house to assist them to call a lady. They took the victim on their bike straight to an isolated area near Hanyar Gonar Wakili of the same village.

“They stopped the motorcycle in a bushy area and forcefully plucked the right eye of the victim and consequently abandoned him in a pool of blood.

“The victim managed to reach a point where he was sighted by some of his colleagues, who rushed him to their teacher.

“The incident was reported to the Ganjuwa Divisional Police Headquarters; discreet investigation commenced in earnest as the victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi,” the statement read.

Reacting to the incident, Bauchi Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, as he revealed that a manhunt for the suspects had begun.

Damilare Famuyiwa
