Alleged 5bn fraud: AGF gives EFCC go-ahead to prosecute Stella Oduah, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Attorney-General of the Federation(AGF), Abubakar Malami, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) approval to prosecute former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, and others on alleged N5 billion fraud.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. [TheNigerialawyer]
Prosecuting counsel, Hassan Liman, SAN, on Wednesday, informed Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja at the resumed hearing on the matter.

The News Agency of of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ekwo had, on May 10, fixed today for arraignment of the defendants following a letter from the office of the AGF in response to a petition. written by counsel to the 8th defendant in the suit, Ogbu James, SAN.

NAN reports that Onoja had, on Nov. 22, 2021, raised objection to the defendants taking their plea, informing that a petition had already been written to the AGF, complaining that the defendants were just been persecuted as against prosecution.

The development prompted the court to adjourn to await a response from the AGF.

When the matter was called for the defendants to take their plea, counsel to the EFCC, Mr Liman, informed that the AGF had finally responded to the petition and given a nod in a letter for the matter to proceed.

The senior lawyer said he no fewer than 32 witnesses lined up to testify in the suit.

Lawyers to all the defendants, including Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, who appeared for the senator, acknowledged receipt of the letter from the AGF.

The judge, who ordered an accelerated hearing in the trial, directed all parties to put their house in order.

Ekwo said the trial would be on a day-to-day basis and adjourned until Feb. 13, Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, 2023 for hearing.

Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was expected to be arraigned by the EFCC on alleged N5 billion fraud and financial misappropriation.

Oher defendants in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/2020, are Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere.

They also include Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd and others

They are being charged with conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with a commercial bank.

They will be arraigned on 25-count charge.

BREAKING: AGF approves Stella Oduah's arraignment for alleged ₦7.9bn fraud

2023: Adamu Garba warns APC against underestimating Obidients

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Lagos to become Africa's model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

NASS'll pass 2023 Appropriation Bill in December – Lawan

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

