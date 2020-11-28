The wife of the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State governor, Olugbenga Ale, has regained her freedom barely two days after she was kidnapped by gunmen.

Mrs Ale was abducted alongside her driver and one other person were kidnapped along Ondo-Akure Expressway at the Owen area of Idanre Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night.

After spending two nights in the den of their captors, the victims were rescued by men of the Ondo State Security Network also known as Amotekun Corps on Saturday, November 28, 2020, Punch reports.

While confirming the release of the victims, the Commander of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye said it was too early to disclose details of the rescue operation.

He said, “We thank God for the achievement, it was not easy. But we are able to arrest some persons in connection with the matter.”

Adeleye also disclosed that some suspects have been arrested at Elegbeka in connection with the murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, who was brutally killed by gunmen on Thursday.

He added that the suspects are under interrogation and they are helping with useful information.