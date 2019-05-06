It’s one thing to own a home, it’s another to live in a secured environment. One of the biggest concerns when buying a home are the features and offerings.

The Co-operative Home Ownership Investment Scheme (CHOIS) is a public-private partnership between First World Communities Ltd and the Lagos State Government set-up to address the present housing challenges by developing quality affordable homes in secured environments.

Over the years, we have built and sustained homes for millions of Nigerians, we respond passionately to housing needs, we don’t only develop and sell housing units, we are committed to providing long term management of our unique housing estates.

With two locations in the developing sub-urban areas in Lagos State in Agbowa and Abijo, it doesn’t get any better than CHOIS.

We provide a wide range of affordable houses in estates such as CHOIS garden, CHOIS city, CHOIS Oasis . These housing units are suitable for everyone regardless of your income level.

These properties are quality homes you can afford with unbeatable prices in the market. The homes are already built with the best infrastructures such as good drainage systems, good roads, top notch facilities, all in a nature friendly environment.

Each property ranges from maisonettes, semi-detached houses and apartments. They are built with specifications such as en-suite bathrooms, kitchen spaces, living room spaces and a courtyard.

When you purchase a CHOIS property, you’re buying quality homes that you can move into instantly with zero issues, you don’t have to deal with omo-onile or fraudulent contractors.

We offer various flexible payment plans as well, which helps make your dream of becoming a home -owner a reality.

Looking to buy a new home for your family? Now is the time, our sales team are readily available to answer all your questions and take you on a tour anytime you choose.

Book an appointment on choisclub.net/affordable-real-estate/ to get started today. Your home search ends here!

