‘Dear Mom’, as it is titled, features top Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, TV presenter, Chinonso Arubayi, Founder of Henna Place, Hadiza Nyako, Joy Egolum, and Trinity Amadi.

Set in Lagos, the 19-minute documentary touches on the various challenges that mothers face when raising their children and their continuous efforts to overcome them.

Each mother featured tells their unique stories, touching on various subject matters including widowhood, single parenting, career building, home making, and so on.

The emotional video begins with Chinonso Arubayi, who shares the challenges of raising a child alone after losing her husband.

She reflects on the joys of a two-parent household and how she manages to play both roles to her son in the absence of his father.

Trinity Amadi, a homemaker, dispels the misconceptions of being a stay-at-home mother, highlighting the hard-work required in getting the affairs of the household in order whilst raising her children.

Reminiscing on being a first-time mom, Adunni Ade shares the judgement and resentment she faced from the community as an unmarried and single mother.

The mom of two also shares the importance of first-hand child supervision and how it impacts their behavioural patterns.

Hadiza Nyako and Joy Egolum, discuss the importance of financial independence as a mother and how they juggle their careers with parenting.

The video, which takes audiences through a range of emotions, is a reflection of OMO’s continued effort to appreciate mothers and acknowledge their daily endeavours.

With this video, OMO hopes to not only showcase the importance of mothers to the society as a whole but to also motivate people to continuously treat them with the respect they deserve.

Watch the full video below:

