Accident claims 4 lives on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC spokesperson said that the bodies of those who died in the accident were deposited at Real Divine Hospital morgue, Ibafo.

Accident claims 4 lives on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Accident claims 4 lives on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [PM News]

Two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that the accident occured at 4.53a.m. and involved a Lexus RX 350 marked KTU 738 HM and a Mack truck with registration number T 21024 LA.

She said that the accident was caused by excessive speed and use of phone while driving.

The FRSC spokesperson said that the bodies of those who died in the accident were deposited at Real Divine Hospital morgue, Ibafo.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, cautioned motorists on the use of phone while driving and the dangers associated with such.

He also commiserated with the families of the victims and advised them to contact FRSC Ibafo command for more information on the crash.

